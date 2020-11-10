12,060 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of PLD opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

