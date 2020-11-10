23,605 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Newmont by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,680.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,644,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.