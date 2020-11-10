45,774 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

ICLN opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

