5,499 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,036,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.19. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

