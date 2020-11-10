5,599 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,246,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $217.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

