692 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $915.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,479.65, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.46 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,018.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $921.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

