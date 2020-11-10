8,643 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.