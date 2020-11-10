950 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $285.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.35 and a 200-day moving average of $259.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

