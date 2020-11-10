Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

