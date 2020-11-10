Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

AXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

AXAS stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $15.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.49.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.