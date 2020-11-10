Acacia Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,646 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,964% compared to the typical volume of 119 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $63,610.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,505 shares of company stock valued at $438,232. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 50.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 23.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at $554,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.