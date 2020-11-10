Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%.

ACOR opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

