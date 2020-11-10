Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

NYSE GOLF opened at $37.06 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

