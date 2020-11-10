Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.65 million, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.70. Allot Communications has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.