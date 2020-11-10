Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

