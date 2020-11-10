American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,937,000 after purchasing an additional 113,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,330,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

NYSE AEP opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

