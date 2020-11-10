American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.819-84.794 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.17 million.

APEI stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $443.76 million, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti raised American Public Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

In other American Public Education news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $51,560.31. Also, Director Jean C. Halle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,778.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,717 shares of company stock valued at $358,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.