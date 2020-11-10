Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Shares of ADI opened at $135.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

