Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.78). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $176,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.66. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

