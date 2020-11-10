Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $7.70

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.54%. Analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 85.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

