Analysts Set Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Target Price at $29.00

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

TRMK stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,564,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 683.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

