Analyzing HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) and Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI)

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) and Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HC2 alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HC2 and Williams Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HC2 0 0 1 0 3.00 Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

HC2 presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 277.78%. Given HC2’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HC2 is more favorable than Williams Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HC2 and Williams Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HC2 $1.98 billion 0.05 -$31.50 million $0.09 25.00 Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Williams Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HC2.

Profitability

This table compares HC2 and Williams Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HC2 -6.02% -7.09% -0.36% Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

HC2 has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Industries has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of HC2 shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of HC2 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HC2 beats Williams Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants. It also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipes, water storage tanks, pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products. In addition, the company offers subsea cable installation and maintenance services for the telecommunications sector; installation, maintenance, and repair services for fiber optic communication and power infrastructure to offshore oil and gas platforms; and installation services for inter-array power cables for use in offshore wind farms. Further, it distributes natural gas motor fuels; designs, builds, owns, acquires, operates, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles; and provides voice communication services for national telecommunications, mobile, prepaid, and voice over Internet protocol service operators, as well as wholesale carriers and Internet service providers. Additionally, the company offers long-term care, life, annuity, and other accident and health coverage; focuses on developing products for early osteoarthritis of the knee, as well as skin lightening technology; and operates over-the-air broadcasting stations and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as PTGi Holding Inc. and changed its name to HC2 Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. HC2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Williams Industries

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.