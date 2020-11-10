AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 10.2%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.74. 3,910,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,458,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

