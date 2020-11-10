Apache (NYSE:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Apache (NYSE:APA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

APA stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.65.

Get Apache alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Truist reduced their price target on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.