Apache (NYSE:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Apache (NYSE:APA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
APA stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.
About Apache
Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.
