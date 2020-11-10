Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,096,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

