Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Truist

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target increased by Truist from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $96.62 on Monday. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -175.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $6,432,090. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Appian by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

