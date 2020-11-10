ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.79.

Get ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) alerts:

TSE ARX opened at C$6.15 on Monday. ARC Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.42 and a one year high of C$8.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.25.

The business also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -25.34%.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.