ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.79.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.83. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.42 and a 1 year high of C$8.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.25.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.34%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

