ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,164 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of -582.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

