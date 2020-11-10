ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,905,000 after acquiring an additional 114,365 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,757,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,391,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.