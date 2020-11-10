ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,307 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

