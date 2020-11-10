ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $153.45 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

