ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 146 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $484.99 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.89 and its 200 day moving average is $399.68. The company has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

