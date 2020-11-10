ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 365 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $413.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

