ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HollyFrontier by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in HollyFrontier by 18.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 10,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 8,035.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of HFC opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $55.01.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

