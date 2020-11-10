ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,713,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $685,091,000 after acquiring an additional 175,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $213.22 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.12.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

