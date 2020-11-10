ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $170.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $176.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,496. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.