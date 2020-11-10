ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,527 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,587,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,759,000 after acquiring an additional 977,263 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

