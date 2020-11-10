ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

