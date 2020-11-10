ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

