ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.