ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 51,044 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,044 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in WestRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of WestRock by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

NYSE WRK opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

