ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 611 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $504,079,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 282.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,333,000 after purchasing an additional 424,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 353.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $64,370,000 after purchasing an additional 273,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.39.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

