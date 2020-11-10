ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 897 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VDC stock opened at $166.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.72. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $172.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.