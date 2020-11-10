ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE OMC opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

