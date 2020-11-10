ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) & Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Critical Analysis

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avivagen and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avivagen $740,000.00 18.47 -$3.64 million N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $9.95 billion 2.60 $1.06 billion $0.48 25.58

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Avivagen.

Profitability

This table compares Avivagen and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avivagen -376.12% N/A -166.50% ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 9.35% 13.66% 6.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avivagen and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avivagen 0 0 0 0 N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 6 6 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats Avivagen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc. develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals. It has operations in Mexico and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Chemaphor, Inc. and changed its name to Avivagen Inc.in May 2012. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products. It also provides identity solutions, including identity and access management, biometrics, authenticity and brand protection products, contactless RFID tags and transponders, and government IDs to companies, and government and state institutions, as well as healthcare, education, and financial industries; and secure access solutions for hotels, cruise ships, student accommodations, and elderly care facilities. In addition, the company offers entrance automation products, services, and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; docking solutions; hangar doors; gate automation products; components for overhead sectional doors and sensors; and high security fencings and gates. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, HID, and ABLOY brands. The company sells its products through distributors, wholesalers, and home improvement stores. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

