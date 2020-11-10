AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,387,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $296,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in AT&T by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 107,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 85,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

