AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Cut by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.6% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 107,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 85,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

