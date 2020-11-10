Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $153.76 and last traded at $153.84. 979,397 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 893,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.66.

Specifically, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $114,898.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,012 shares of company stock worth $19,140,627 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -240.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.05.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 34.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 41.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 51,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 40.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

