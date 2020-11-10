Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 195 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 784.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $773.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $709.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $792.54. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

